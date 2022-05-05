Advertisement

Martin County School District to host weekly job fairs to boost hiring

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Martin County School District wants to ensure there are enough bus drivers before next school year.

Campuses also need more food service workers, such as cooks, who are in charge of putting together thousands of meals for students each day.

The school district is going to be hosting job fairs every Wednesday.

Schools are especially targeting retirees or parents who only want to work part-time.

"We're very adaptable so we always make it work," said Communications Director Jennifer Deshazo. "We're never going to have a situation, where we won't be able to serve meals or we won't have bussing for children that are entitled to that under the statute, but it makes a difference."

Martin County schools also need more substitute teachers.

Pay for some of the jobs is between $11 and $19.

For job opportunities, click here.

