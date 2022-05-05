Moody: State has settled opioid lawsuit with Walgreens

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced Thursday that the state has secured more than $3 billion because of lawsuits related to the opioid crisis.

Moody said the state recently concluded its lawsuit against Walgreens and will receive $680 million as part of a settlement.

"Florida is the first state in the nation to successfully conclude litigation against opioid manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies," Moody said during a news conference Thursday morning at her Tampa office. "Walgreens is the 12th and final defendant in our case to hold major opioid distributors, manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies accountable for fueling this crisis."

She said the total funds account for more than $3 billion in money that will be paid out over the next two decades "to abate the opioid crisis."

"The funds will go to communities hit hardest by opioid abuse and they will be spent on treatment and prevention," she said. "The funds will undoubtedly save the lives of Floridians."

