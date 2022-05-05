Senator to draft bill that would protect abortion in Florida
As the expectation grows that the Supreme Court may allow states to ban abortions, at least one state senator in Florida is attempting to stop it.
State Sen. Lori Berman, D-Delray Beach, is looking to secure abortion access for women.
"I think the leaked opinion has woken a lot of people up, and I think we need to have this legislation out there," Berman said.
She confirmed that a bill is being drawn up for next year that would not only undo the recently-passed 15-week abortion ban in Florida but also set in law the right to an abortion.
"The language guarantees that a woman can do what choice she wants, if she wants access to birth control, if she wants to have a child, if she wants to have an abortion, if she wants to put her child up for adoption," Berman said.
The state senator has been here before.
This is very similar to a bill that she tried to push through earlier this year, but it never even got to a committee. It was stonewalled by Republican leadership in Tallahassee.
So far Florida Republicans seem content with the 15-week ban, even as many states enact so-called trigger laws, designed to ban abortion immediately if and when the Supreme Court allows it.
This comes as Democratic-leaning states draw up bills like Berman's.
But in Florida, she admits her bill has a tough road to climb.
"I'm hopeful we can get some discussion, at least discussion in Tallahassee about this issue and a hearing," Berman said. "At least a hearing on the bill in the Senate would be great."
