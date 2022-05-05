West Palm Beach man accused of trying to set 1-year-old on fire

A Florida man is facing attempted aggravated murder charges after officials say he attempted to light a 1-year-old child on fire in New York.

The incident occurred Tuesday at a Love's truck stop in Waterloo, New York.

Seneca County (N.Y.) Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a report of several fires inside the building and located two suspects believed to have started or attempted to have started the fires.

Deputies said Jamie Avery Jr., 28, of West Palm Beach, and another suspect, whose name has not been disclosed, were in the company of a 1-year-old child who was covered in a flammable liquid.

The child was immediately taken to Geneva General Hospital by ambulance. Avery and the second suspect were arrested.

Deputies checked the building and were able to locate a suspicious device in the men's bathroom. The building was immediately evacuated and the bomb squad was called.

The bomb squad was called after a suspicious device was found in the men's bathroom of this Love's truck stop in Waterloo, New York.

According to a news release, it took four hours for authorities to declare the scene safe, after the suspicious device was determined to be a makeshift replica and not incendiary.

The release said a 4-year-old was then found at the scene injured and abandoned in the cab of a tractor-trailer.

Deputies forced themselves into the cab and removed the child. The child was immediately taken to Geneva General Hospital by North Seneca Ambulance and later airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital by LifeNet Air Ambulance with suspected head injuries.

The investigation determined that Avery and the other suspect allegedly poured a flammable liquid on the 1-year-old child and attempted to light the child on fire inside the building. They were not successful, officials said.

Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the 4-year-old child.

Both children were medically treated and are expected to make full recoveries, according to sheriff's investigators. They are both in the custody of Seneca County Division of Human Services.

Officials said the building suffered minor damage from the fire.

Avery now faces charges of attempted aggravated murder, second-degree attempted murder, second-degree arson, attempted second-degree arson and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

He was booked in the Seneca County Correctional Facility on $100,000 cash bail and a $250,000 secure bond.

Charges against the other suspect are pending.

