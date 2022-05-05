Advertisement

Wildfires cover cars in ash in southern Palm Beach County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Wildfires burning in a heavily grassy area near the Palm Beach and Broward County line, coupled with winds from the west, brought ash to west Boca Raton on Thursday.

A WPTV viewer shared photos of a light dusting of ash covering cars in the area of State Road 7 and Glades Road.

Ash on a car in west Boca Raton from a fire burning near the Palm Beach and Broward County line on May 5, 2022.

Students at Loggers Run Middle School and West Boca Raton Community High School, which are both west of State Road 7, both reported seeing a very smoky sky toward the west.

A photo from west Boca Raton of a brush fire burning near the Palm Beach and Broward County line on May 5, 2022.

The Florida Forest Service said three separate fires, which were sparked by lightning strikes on Wednesday, have burned roughly 1,400 acres, west of Coral Springs and just south of the Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge.

WPTV First Alert Meteorologist James Wieland said the winds shifted southwest overnight Thursday and blew smoke and ash from the fires into parts of southern Palm Beach County.

However, Wieland said that around 10 a.m. Thursday, the winds switched again and are now coming out of the northeast, which is pushing the smoke out of our area.

Wieland added the winds will once again shift to the southwest Thursday night and may stay that way through 12 p.m. Friday, so we should expect smoky conditions again in southern Palm Beach County on Friday morning.

