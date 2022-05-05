Advertisement

Wildfires near Palm Beach-Broward County line pushing smoke into Boca Raton

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Several wildfires burning near the Palm Beach and Broward County line Thursday morning are pushing smoke into the west Boca Raton and Delray Beach area.

WPTV First Alert Meteorologist Kahtia Hall said the fires are burning in a heavily grassy area, west of Coral Springs and just south of the Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge.

Map of wildfires burning near the Palm Beach and Broward County line on May 5, 2022.
"If you see or smell smoke in the Boca Raton area, Delray Beach, it's best to stay inside," Hall said. "There are a couple wildfires burning to the west and that is pushing in some of that smoke."

Exclusive video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed a line of flames burning up the dry grass, and thick smoke shooting high into the sky.

The Florida Forest Service said multiple lightning strikes on Wednesday ignited the grass and vegetation, which are very dry this time of year due to low rainfall.

Fire officials don't know how many acres the fires have burned or any information on containment.

"It is a sizable fire," said David Rosenbaum, a spokesman for the Florida Forest Service. "The wind is continuing to blow the smoke in a easterly direction, and that's where you're getting that complaint of smoke and ash."

A wildfire burning near the Palm Beach and Broward County line on May 5, 2022.
According to Hall, winds on Thursday morning are coming out of the west, and that's pushing smoke into southern Palm Beach County.

A WPTV viewer said he saw smoke lingering in the air and ash on the ground in the area of State Road 7 and Glades Road in west Boca Raton.

"The winds are carrying the smoke, a very light smoke and ash, toward areas in northern Broward and southern Palm Beach County," Rosenbaum said. "It's very light smoke, but it's a detectable odor of light smoke, as well as some light ash."

A wildfire burning near the Palm Beach and Broward County line on May 5, 2022.
Hall said that over the next few hours, the winds will shift and come out of the northeast, and that should push most of the smoke out of our area.

High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions.

