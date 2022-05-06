Charges won't be filed after 2 children drown in Jensen Beach

The state attorney's office will not be filing charges in what it calls a heartbreaking tragedy.

Two children, Zale Dudas, 9, and her 7-year-old brother Saxon Nairne, drowned in a Jensen Beach swimming pool last year.

Their father, according to investigators, accidentally handed the children a tank filled with only helium to dive into a swimming pool.

The tank had no oxygen, causing them to lose consciousness in the water.

The father of the children and the homeowner were not watching the children while they were in the pool with the tank, according to investigators.

But the state attorney said after an extensive review of the evidence, it could not in good faith seek criminal charges.

Chuck Dudas explains why he believes the case should be reopened following the death of his niece and nephew.

An uncle of the children, Chuck Dudas, said he and other family members want the case to be reopened.

"How'd the children end up unsupervised in a swimming pool with a scuba tank that wasn't even filled with air. That to me isn't just a happenstance circumstance," Dudas said. "It was a series of choices and decisions that were made by the responsible adults that directly led to the children dying."

WPTV has reached out to the father for comment and is awaiting a response.

Family and friends have been sending letters to the state attorney's office.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office also said it did a thorough investigation, spoke to all parties involved and at this point would also not see a reason to reopen the case.

