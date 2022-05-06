Gas, diapers, essential items will be tax-free in Florida

From gas to diapers to hurricane supplies, dozens of expensive and essential items will be tax-free in Florida over the next few months.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed the "largest tax relief in the history of the state of Florida," a $1.2 billion plan that's designed to provide relief for Floridians from the highest level of inflation in 40 years.

One of the biggest benefits will be during the entire month of October, when gas will be tax-free. DeSantis said drivers will save around $.25 per gallon.

In addition, children's diapers, as well as clothing and shoes for kids who are five and under will be tax-free for an entire year from July 1 until June 30, 2023. Children's books will be tax-free for three months from May 14 through August 14.

"Families are gonna be able to save for things that really matter for them," DeSantis said Friday during a news conference in Ocala.

WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE:

According to AAA, the national average for a price of regular gas on Friday is $4.28, while Florida's average is $4.19.

"You look at the fuel, I have not seen it under $4 for a long time," DeSantis said. "You've not seen any real relief."

In addition to those tax breaks, DeSantis on Friday also announced a 14-day Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday, which will run from July 25 until Aug. 7. During that time, the following items will be tax-free:

Clothing, footwear, and backpacks costing $100 or less

School supplies and learning aids costing $50 or less

Personal computers or computer-related accessories, including non-recreational software, costing $1,500 or less

A 14-day Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday will run from May 28 until June 10, with the following items, among others, tax-free during that time:

Flashlights and lanterns costing $40 or less

Radios costing $50 or less

Tarps costing $100 or less

Coolers costing $60 or less

Batteries costing $50 or less

Smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, and carbon monoxide detectors costing $70 or less

Generators costing $1,000 or less

In addition, the Freedom Week Sales Tax Holiday will run from July 1 to 7, when the following items will be tax-free:

Tickets to movies and museums

Single admission or season tickets to theatre and dance performances

State park admission and annual passes

Use of fitness facilities

Tickets, memberships, and passes for use from July 1 to December 31

Finally, DeSantis on Friday announced the first-ever Skilled Worker Tools Sales Tax Holiday. From Sept. 3 to 9, the following tools used by skilled trade workers will be tax-free:

Certain hand and power tools

Work boots

Safety equipment

Shop lights

Toolboxes and belts

Plumbing and electrical equipment

Industry textbooks and codebooks

For more information about all the upcoming tax breaks, click here.

Scripps Only Content 2022