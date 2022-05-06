Advertisement

More than 9,000 acres burn in Everglades wildfires

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Three wildfires are burning near the border of Palm Beach County and Broward County. In total, the Florida Forest Service active wildfire dashboard indicated more than 9,000 acres have burned.

The two fires burning west of Coral Springs and just south of the Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge are currently 20% contained and make up a majority of the area burned. The third fire, which is burning south of the other two, has not been contained.

Smoke was visible Friday morning along the Sawgrass Expressway near the Palm Beach County-Broward County line.

Exclusive video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed a line of flames burning up the dry grass and thick smoke shooting high into the sky.

The Florida Forest Service said multiple lightning strikes Wednesday ignited the grass and vegetation, which are very dry this time of year due to low rainfall.

The fire is far from homes and is not impacting traffic.

