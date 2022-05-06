Advertisement

Panthers rout Capitals 5-1 to even series

5 Panthers score in Florida win
Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) celebrates his goal with left wing Jonathan...
Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) celebrates his goal with left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the Washington Capitals,Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Aleksander Barkov and Carter Verhaeghe each had a goal and an assist, and the Florida Panthers topped the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Thursday night to even their Eastern Conference first-round series at a game apiece.

Aaron Ekblad, Anton Lundell and Mason Marchment also scored for Florida, the top overall seed in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 26 of the 27 shots he faced.

Nicklas Backstrom scored for Washington.

Vitek Vanecek gave up five goals on 18 shots in the first two periods, and Ilya Samsonov went into the Capitals' net for the third period. He stopped all 17 shots he saw.

