WPTV reporter rides new Guardians of the Galaxy coaster

Walt Disney World's new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic rewind opens to the public May 27 at EPCOT.

As part of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, the new family-thrill coaster attraction debuting this summer inside EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., guests will enter the Galaxarium, a sweeping planetarium-style space showcasing planets, stars and other intergalactic wonders that connect residents of Earth and the planet Xandar. (David Roark, photographer)

The rollercoaster has several “firsts,” including:

EPCOT's first rollercoaster

The first reverse launch for a Walt Disney

The first Disney Omnicoaster, where individual vehicles turn to always keep guests focused on the action.

The first Walt Disney World attraction to feature the Guardians of the Galaxy.

EPCOT guests learn about Xandarian culture in the Xandar Gallery, part of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, the new family-thrill coaster attraction at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kent Phillips, photographer)

Disney Imagineers tested more than 100 potential songs for the ride's tracks. Fans will hear one of six songs during their ride including:

Earth, Wind, and Fire's September

The Trammp's Disco Inferno

Gloria Estefan's Conga

Tears for Fear's Everybody Wants to Rule the World

Flock of Segull's IRan

Blondie's One Way or Another

The first full-size Starblaster ever built stands outside Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, the new family-thrill coaster attraction at EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kent Phillips, photographer)

Located in the park’s newly renamed World Discovery neighborhood, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is the first “other-world” showcase pavilion at EPCOT.

Academy Award® nominee Glenn Close reprises her role from “Guardians of the Galaxy” as Nova Prime Irani Rael, the leader of Xandar and commander of the Nova Corps.

Of course, every great ride ends near the gift shop and there are plenty of unique merchandise that can only be found at Treasures of Xandar.

Unique Guardians of the Galaxy merchandise

EPCOT guests can search for cosmic apparel, accessories, toys, home décor and more when they visit the Treasures of Xandar shop – operated by The Broker – at Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kent Phillips, photographer)

