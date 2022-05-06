WPTV reporter rides new Guardians of the Galaxy coaster

Walt Disney World's new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic rewind opens to the public May 27 at EPCOT.
The rollercoaster has several “firsts,” including:
- EPCOT's first rollercoaster
- The first reverse launch for a Walt Disney
- The first Disney Omnicoaster, where individual vehicles turn to always keep guests focused on the action.
- The first Walt Disney World attraction to feature the Guardians of the Galaxy.
Disney Imagineers tested more than 100 potential songs for the ride's tracks. Fans will hear one of six songs during their ride including:
- Earth, Wind, and Fire's September
- The Trammp's Disco Inferno
- Gloria Estefan's Conga
- Tears for Fear's Everybody Wants to Rule the World
- Flock of Segull's IRan
- Blondie's One Way or Another
Located in the park’s newly renamed World Discovery neighborhood, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is the first “other-world” showcase pavilion at EPCOT.
Academy Award® nominee Glenn Close reprises her role from “Guardians of the Galaxy” as Nova Prime Irani Rael, the leader of Xandar and commander of the Nova Corps.
Of course, every great ride ends near the gift shop and there are plenty of unique merchandise that can only be found at Treasures of Xandar.
Unique Guardians of the Galaxy merchandise
