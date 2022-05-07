Boynton Beach residents call for traffic light change after community member dies in crash

People living in the Sea Meadow 55+ community in Boynton Beach say enough is enough.

"There's accidents constantly out here, as you can see the traffic zipping by us right now," said Danny Ferrell, a resident of Sea Meadow.

This, after a crash along Gateway Boulevard and Royal Manor Circle on Wednesday, left Daniel Weitze,68, of Boynton Beach dead.

"My biggest concern was that it would be me next time, that next time I'm going up to the Publix that would be me in the accident out there and I may not come back home," said Ferrell.

For people walking, they can press a crosswalk button for the lights to turn red and cross the busy six-lane road.

But drivers must wait at a blinking red light and wait for traffic to slow down to turn onto Gateway Boulevard

"But you got people in their upper 70's out here and their reaction time is a lot slower and you have people flying up this road at 65 miles an hour and not stopping," said Sea Meadow resident Sandra Leufkens. "How many people have to die before they do something?"

The Sea Meadow neighborhood is divided by Gateway Boulevard and residents on the north side have to cross the road to use the pool and other amenities.

"Just the other day, I was taking my golf cart across the road. We pushed the light to turn it red and a car just ran right through it, almost took out the poor lady walking across the street," said Leufkens.

Residents said this has been an ongoing battle for nearly 30 years and want officials to increase patrol but also fix the light to give drivers a safe way to exit their neighborhood.

"I hope to live here for 30-something years in peace and happiness and not be just another one who gets hit out here on Gateway," said Ferrell.

Neighbors said city officials have told them they are looking into the matter.

"One fatality is far too many, this should've been taken care of a long time ago even before a fatality happened," said Leufkens.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Traffic Homicide Investigator Dennis Castro at 561-742-6147.

