Capitals rout Panthers 6-1 to take 2-1 playoff series lead
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Ilya Samsonov made 29 saves as the Washington Capitals beat the Florida Panthers 6-1 on Saturday in Game 3 to take a lead in their first-round playoff series.
Alex Ovechkin scored a power-play goal and assisted on another to put the Capitals up two games to one.
Washington went 2 for 6 on the power play and improved to 4 for 12 in the series.
The Presidents' Trophy-winning Panthers are 0 for 9 on the power play.
Jonathan Huberdeau scored the only goal for Florida.
Game 4 is Monday in Washington.
