Embiid returns from injury as 76ers beat Heat 99-79

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid (21) goes up for a shot against Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo (13)...
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid (21) goes up for a shot against Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo (13) and Miami Heat's P.J. Tucker during the second half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Friday, May 6, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Joel Embiid inspired the Philadelphia 76ers with his return from a facial injury, Danny Green and Tyrese Maxey each scored 21 points and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Miami Heat 99-79 on Friday night in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Wearing a black mask, Embiid had 18 points and 11 rebounds after missing the first two games of the series.

Jimmy Butler scored 33 points for the Heat, who lead the series 2-1.

Game 4 is Sunday in Philadelphia.

Embiid sat out the first two games with a right orbital fracture and a mild concussion suffered in the last round.

