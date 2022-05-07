One man's journey to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees

Garrett Jay Ellberger took hundreds of photos during his time in Krakow, Poland. He was inspired to journey to Poland and help Ukrainian refugees.

"I, like so much of us, were watching the war unfold and I literally just said I want to go help," he said.

He began researching organizations to partner with. Eventually, a rabbi in Poland reached out and said yes. Ellberger bought a one-way ticket to Poland the next day.

"Almost none of the people in need are men. They're still fighting in Ukraine so you're talking about women, children, and grandparents," he said.

In one suitcase he had bulletproof vests and tourniquets.

"The other suitcase was toys that I bought all new, clothing, anything that I thought would cheer someone up that didn't weigh too much or take up too much room," he said.

Once in Poland, Ellberger eventually found the Jewish Community Center of Krakow. He heads to a local grocery store and buys a hundred pounds of food and starts handing it out.

He then makes connections with local business owners to buy socks, sneakers, underwear to hand out.

"If I saw at breakfast a woman with some young children, and maybe a grandmother or grandfather I'd say 'what size is he?' and 'what do I have in my room from here.' And I'd run down with a stuffed animal, coloring book, and crayons and I'd ask, 'is it ok to give to your children?' They were so gracious.

Ellberger stayed in Poland for just over three weeks. He said the experience to help Ukrainians in Poland is life-changing.

"I would still be there, there's no question. This is so riveting and personal," he said.

In total, Ellberger raised over eleven thousand dollars to help with supplies. He said he's planning on returning to Poland.

