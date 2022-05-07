Advertisement

Port St. Lucie police looking for missing man with dementia

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Port St. Lucie police are looking for a missing man with dementia.

David Carey, 73, was last seen walking in the area of Cashmere Blvd. and St. Lucie West Blvd. at 1:20 p.m. today.

Police say he has difficulty communicating.

He is 6' 0" tall, weighing approximately 180 lbs. and was wearing a red shirt and brown shorts.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact police.

