Port St. Lucie police looking for missing man with dementia
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Port St. Lucie police are looking for a missing man with dementia.
David Carey, 73, was last seen walking in the area of Cashmere Blvd. and St. Lucie West Blvd. at 1:20 p.m. today.
Police say he has difficulty communicating.
He is 6' 0" tall, weighing approximately 180 lbs. and was wearing a red shirt and brown shorts.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact police.
