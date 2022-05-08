2 shot in car along Alligator Alley

Two people were shot while inside their car Saturday on a stretch of Interstate 75 known as Alligator Alley.

The shooting occurred just after 5 p.m. near mile marker 37.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokesman Carey Codd said deputies arrived and found two victims who had been shot in their car. They were airlifted to area hospitals.

The shooting caused both directions of the highway to be closed in the area during the investigation, WPLG reported.

Codd said deputies were investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

