Fatal crash closes northbound lanes of I-95 near I-595

A crash that killed two people closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Broward County for several hours Sunday.

The crash occurred about 6:15 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-95, just south of Interstate 595.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Indiana Miranda said the driver of the vehicle lost control and crashed into the median.

Miranda said both victims were ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other people were taken to hospitals, one of them with life-threatening injuries.

Traffic was being diverted off I-95 and onto I-595 during the crash investigation.

