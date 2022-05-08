Advertisement

Home plate umpire hit in mask by foul ball, leaves game

Ron Kulpa walks off on own
Home plate umpire Ron Kulpa is tended to after being hit with a foul ball during the fourth...
Home plate umpire Ron Kulpa is tended to after being hit with a foul ball during the fourth inning of a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Home plate umpire Ron Kulpa had to leave Sunday’s White Sox-Red Sox game at Fenway Park in the fourth inning after taking a foul ball off the mask.

Kupla got hit square in the mask by a foul ball off the bat of Chicago's Jake Burger and dropped straight to the ground.

Trainers from both teams rushed out, Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez turned to help and the rest of the umpiring crew came to the plate.

Kupla walked off on his own and first base umpire Marty Foster took over after a 20-minute delay.

