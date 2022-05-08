Knife-wielding man killed in police-involved shooting at liquor store

A knife-wielding man was killed in a police-involved shooting inside a South Florida liquor store Saturday night, police said.

Hallandale Beach police Capt. Megan Jones told WSVN that officers were called to a disturbance at a nearby restaurant on Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

Jones said one of the officers tried to subdue the man with a Taser gun but was unsuccessful.

The man then ran inside Goldstar Liquors, where an altercation between the suspect and officer occurred, Jones said.

A Hallandale Beach police officer can be seen with a wound on his head after an altercation led to a fatal shooting May 7, 2022, inside Goldstar Liquors in Hallandale Beach, Fla.

Another officer arrived and an unknown number of shots were fired, Jones said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The injured officer was taken to a hospital to be treated for cuts to his face.

Jones said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting.

The suspect's identity hasn't been released.

