Parents, students oppose plan to close St. Joseph's Episcopal School

Students and parents at a Boynton Beach Episcopal school on Sunday showed their opposition to the church's plan to close it at the end of the year.

St. Joseph's Episcopal Church recently informed parents that St. Joseph's Episcopal School will close at the end of the school year, leaving families in limbo.

The church decided not to renew the school's lease, causing outrage among some parents and disappointment among their children.

Some parents and students showed up at St. Joseph's Episcopal Church for Sunday morning mass wearing shirts that read "Save Our School."

"It's just crazy that a church is putting hundreds of kids in this situation and, like, offering no explanation and no apology. Nothing," parent Korinn Manchester told WPTV. "This is my children's other family away from home."

The school has been open since 1958, but the lease ends in November.

St. Joseph's Episcopal Church & School sign in Boynton Beach

Parents told WPTV that the church has since offered to keep the school open through the end of the next school year, but it would have to close by next summer.

St. Joseph's Episcopal Church said a mediation session was held May 2, but the next steps haven't been determined.

"The church is grateful that mediation discussions have had an opportunity to begin and remains hopeful that terms that are agreeable to both parties are reached as quickly as possible," church spokeswoman Aimee Adler Cooke told WPTV.

