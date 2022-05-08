Advertisement

Parents, students oppose plan to close St. Joseph's Episcopal School

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Students and parents at a Boynton Beach Episcopal school on Sunday showed their opposition to the church's plan to close it at the end of the year.

St. Joseph's Episcopal Church recently informed parents that St. Joseph's Episcopal School will close at the end of the school year, leaving families in limbo.

The church decided not to renew the school's lease, causing outrage among some parents and disappointment among their children.

Some parents and students showed up at St. Joseph's Episcopal Church for Sunday morning mass wearing shirts that read "Save Our School."

"It's just crazy that a church is putting hundreds of kids in this situation and, like, offering no explanation and no apology. Nothing," parent Korinn Manchester told WPTV. "This is my children's other family away from home."

The school has been open since 1958, but the lease ends in November.

St. Joseph's Episcopal Church & School sign in Boynton Beach
St. Joseph's Episcopal Church & School sign in Boynton Beach

Parents told WPTV that the church has since offered to keep the school open through the end of the next school year, but it would have to close by next summer.

St. Joseph's Episcopal Church said a mediation session was held May 2, but the next steps haven't been determined.

"The church is grateful that mediation discussions have had an opportunity to begin and remains hopeful that terms that are agreeable to both parties are reached as quickly as possible," church spokeswoman Aimee Adler Cooke told WPTV.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Tractor-trailer catches fire after crash on Florida’s Turnpike
Semi-truck fire closing all lanes on Turnpike southbound at Boynton Beach Blvd.
Police looking for missing runaway teen in West Palm Beach
Police seeking thief in strong-arm robbery at Town Center at Boca Raton
Study: Fla. dominates list of most overvalued rental markets

Latest News

Fatal crash closes northbound lanes of I-95 near I-595
Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov (30) and Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan...
Capitals rout Panthers 6-1 to take 2-1 playoff series lead
Port St. Lucie police locate missing man with dementia
Families remember loved ones lost as pandemic claims 1 million lives