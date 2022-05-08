Advertisement

Verstappen cruises to win in inaugural Miami Grand Prix

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands takes the stage wearing a football helmet...
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands takes the stage wearing a football helmet after winning the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race at the Miami International Autodrome, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Max Verstappen used an aggressive early pass on Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc then controlled the inaugural Miami Grand Prix to pick up his third win of the season.

The reigning world champion started third but Red Bull quickly got the best of Ferrari for a second consecutive race.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands leads Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of...
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands leads Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco during the Formula One Miami Grand Prix at the Miami International Autodrome, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. had locked out the front row in qualifying for Ferrari, but Verstappen pounced at the start to get ahead of Sainz.

He then set his sights on Leclerc and used a strong outside pass on the ninth lap to claim the lead.

Associated Press 2022

Most Read

Tractor-trailer catches fire after crash on Florida’s Turnpike
Semi-truck fire closing all lanes on Turnpike southbound at Boynton Beach Blvd.
Police looking for missing runaway teen in West Palm Beach
Police seeking thief in strong-arm robbery at Town Center at Boca Raton
Study: Fla. dominates list of most overvalued rental markets

Latest News

Home plate umpire Ron Kulpa is tended to after being hit with a foul ball during the fourth...
Home plate umpire hit in mask by foul ball, leaves game
Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov (30) and Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan...
Capitals rout Panthers 6-1 to take 2-1 playoff series lead
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid (21) goes up for a shot against Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo (13)...
Embiid returns from injury as 76ers beat Heat 99-79
Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) celebrates his goal with left wing Jonathan...
Panthers rout Capitals 5-1 to even series