Wildfires that sent smoke, ash into Palm Beach County neighborhoods contained
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Three wildfires that had been burning near the border of Palm Beach and Broward counties have been contained.
The Florida Forest Service announced Sunday that the fires were fully contained.
Multiple lightning strikes Wednesday ignited the fires, which burned more than 26,000 acres.
The fires sent smoke and ash into southern Palm Beach County neighborhoods.
