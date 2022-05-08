Advertisement

Wildfires that sent smoke, ash into Palm Beach County neighborhoods contained

By Peter Burke
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Three wildfires that had been burning near the border of Palm Beach and Broward counties have been contained.

The Florida Forest Service announced Sunday that the fires were fully contained.

Multiple lightning strikes Wednesday ignited the fires, which burned more than 26,000 acres.

The fires sent smoke and ash into southern Palm Beach County neighborhoods.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Tractor-trailer catches fire after crash on Florida’s Turnpike
Semi-truck fire closing all lanes on Turnpike southbound at Boynton Beach Blvd.
Police looking for missing runaway teen in West Palm Beach
Police seeking thief in strong-arm robbery at Town Center at Boca Raton
Study: Fla. dominates list of most overvalued rental markets

Latest News

Home plate umpire Ron Kulpa is tended to after being hit with a foul ball during the fourth...
Home plate umpire hit in mask by foul ball, leaves game
2 shot in car along Alligator Alley
Knife-wielding man killed in police-involved shooting at liquor store
Fatal crash closes northbound lanes of I-95 near I-595 for hours