Elected leaders to make announcement on housing funds
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Elected leaders and housing advocates in Palm Beach County will gather Monday to make an announcement regarding the availability of federal housing funds for struggling homeowners.
U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., state Sen. Lori Berman, D-Delray Beach, and state Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton, along with housing advocacy organization Floridians for Honest Lending, will be holding the event outside of the Palm Beach County governmental center at 11:45 a.m.
Since the pandemic, the cost of housing has skyrocketed in Florida, pricing many local residents out of their homes.
