Advertisement

Elected leaders to make announcement on housing funds

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Elected leaders and housing advocates in Palm Beach County will gather Monday to make an announcement regarding the availability of federal housing funds for struggling homeowners.

U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., state Sen. Lori Berman, D-Delray Beach, and state Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton, along with housing advocacy organization Floridians for Honest Lending, will be holding the event outside of the Palm Beach County governmental center at 11:45 a.m.

Since the pandemic, the cost of housing has skyrocketed in Florida, pricing many local residents out of their homes.

Stay with WPTV.com and NewsChannel 5 for more details on this story.

ADDITIONAL HOUSING RESOURCES

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Tractor-trailer catches fire after crash on Florida’s Turnpike
Semi-truck fire closing all lanes on Turnpike southbound at Boynton Beach Blvd.
Police looking for missing runaway teen in West Palm Beach
Police seeking thief in strong-arm robbery at Town Center at Boca Raton
Study: Fla. dominates list of most overvalued rental markets

Latest News

State officials prepare for 2022 hurricane season in West Palm Beach
Nikolas Cruz jury selection delayed again
State officials prepare for 2022 hurricane season in West Palm Beach
FDOT program offers emergency free rides for commuters without car