Advertisement

FDOT program offers emergency free rides for commuters without car

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Florida Department of Transportation and South Florida Commuter Services is launching a new program to help commuters without a car get to work or school easier in the event of an emergency.

The new Guaranteed Ride Home Program is for residents who carpool, bike, walk or ride public transit to school or work at least three days per week.

Eligible riders can receive six free Uber or Lift rides per year.

According to FDOT and SFCS, an emergency situation could be the following:

  • Unscheduled overtime or extended work hours.
  • Illness of a commuter or a member of his/her family.
  • If a carpool driver is unable to make the scheduled trip home.
  • Regular public transit service is unavailable.

The Guaranteed Ride Home Program is for residents of Monroe, Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties.

Bikers and walkers can register online here.

Mass transit riders can register here.

Carpoolers can register here.

Once registered, residents in need of a ride can call 800-234-RIDE to schedule a ride.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Tractor-trailer catches fire after crash on Florida’s Turnpike
Semi-truck fire closing all lanes on Turnpike southbound at Boynton Beach Blvd.
Police looking for missing runaway teen in West Palm Beach
Police seeking thief in strong-arm robbery at Town Center at Boca Raton
Study: Fla. dominates list of most overvalued rental markets

Latest News

Could rising rental prices soon plateau in Florida?
Mother's Day marks unofficial end of season for service industry
Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden goes up for a shot during the second half of Game 4 of an NBA...
Harden, Embiid power 76ers past Heat to even series
Police investigate suspicious death at apartment complex