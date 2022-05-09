FDOT program offers emergency free rides for commuters without car

The Florida Department of Transportation and South Florida Commuter Services is launching a new program to help commuters without a car get to work or school easier in the event of an emergency.

The new Guaranteed Ride Home Program is for residents who carpool, bike, walk or ride public transit to school or work at least three days per week.

Eligible riders can receive six free Uber or Lift rides per year.

According to FDOT and SFCS, an emergency situation could be the following:

Unscheduled overtime or extended work hours.

Illness of a commuter or a member of his/her family.

If a carpool driver is unable to make the scheduled trip home.

Regular public transit service is unavailable.

The Guaranteed Ride Home Program is for residents of Monroe, Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties.

Bikers and walkers can register online here.

Mass transit riders can register here.

Carpoolers can register here.

Once registered, residents in need of a ride can call 800-234-RIDE to schedule a ride.

Scripps Only Content 2022