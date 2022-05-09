Advertisement

Florida to recognize 'Victims of Communism Day'

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Florida will now recognize Nov. 7 as “Victims of Communism Day.”

Gov Ron DeSantis made it officials Monday morning, signing the day of remembrance into effect.

DeSantis said the goal is to honor the millions who have fallen victim to communist regimes across the world.

The new law also requires Florida high schools to teach at least 45 minutes about victim suffering due to communism in U.S. government courses.

DeSantis said too many students have become ignorant of the "evils of communism."

"Our goal here is to stand for the truth. To make sure that Florida every year will be able to speak the truth," DeSantis said.

Lawmakers approved the policy with unanimous support this session.

The law has immediate effect, though its teaching requirements begin in the 2023/24 school year.

