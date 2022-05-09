Harden, Embiid power 76ers past Heat to even series

James Harden scored 31 points, Joel Embiid had 24 points and 11 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Miami Heat 116-108 on Sunday night in Game 4 to even the Eastern Conference semifinal series.

The Heat won the first two games in Miami with Embiid out with a right orbital fracture and mild concussion.

The 76ers won Games 3 and 4 at home with Embiid and his mask in the lineup.

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers forward Danny Green during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA second-round playoff series, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Philadelphia.

Jimmy Butler scored 40 points and nearly one-man willed the Heat to victory.

Game 5 is Tuesday night in Miami.

