Advertisement

Harden, Embiid power 76ers past Heat to even series

Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden goes up for a shot during the second half of Game 4 of an NBA...
Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden goes up for a shot during the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Miami Heat, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

James Harden scored 31 points, Joel Embiid had 24 points and 11 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Miami Heat 116-108 on Sunday night in Game 4 to even the Eastern Conference semifinal series.

The Heat won the first two games in Miami with Embiid out with a right orbital fracture and mild concussion.

The 76ers won Games 3 and 4 at home with Embiid and his mask in the lineup.

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers forward Danny...
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers forward Danny Green during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA second-round playoff series, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Philadelphia.

Jimmy Butler scored 40 points and nearly one-man willed the Heat to victory.

Game 5 is Tuesday night in Miami.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Tractor-trailer catches fire after crash on Florida’s Turnpike
Semi-truck fire closing all lanes on Turnpike southbound at Boynton Beach Blvd.
Police looking for missing runaway teen in West Palm Beach
Police seeking thief in strong-arm robbery at Town Center at Boca Raton
Study: Fla. dominates list of most overvalued rental markets

Latest News

Police investigate suspicious death at apartment complex
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands takes the stage wearing a football helmet...
Verstappen cruises to win in inaugural Miami Grand Prix
Home plate umpire Ron Kulpa is tended to after being hit with a foul ball during the fourth...
Home plate umpire hit in mask by foul ball, leaves game
2 shot in car along Alligator Alley