Nikolas Cruz jury selection delayed again

Jury selection in the sentencing phase for the Parkland gunman was back in court Monday, but once again it was only a brief meeting.

The case had been paused since May 2 after lead defense attorney Melisa McNeill was not in attendance last week for an undisclosed reason.

The 11th and final juror who was excused on the second day of jury selection for saying he could not follow the law was brought back Monday morning.

However, he is self-employed as a software engineer, so he was excused for financial hardship and does not have to report back to court.

JURY SELECTION DELAYED AGAIN



Nikolas Cruz’s lead defense attorney was absent again today so court is in recess until next Monday. She was also out last week.



The 11th and final juror excused on Day 2 was brought back - but excused for a hardship.@WPTV @FOX29WFLX pic.twitter.com/60EpijTZ7P — Ryan Hughes (@HughesWPTV) May 9, 2022

McNeill was not in court again Monday. It is still unclear why she has not been in court for more than a week.

Since she was not in attendance, the court is in recess until May 16 and jury selection is delayed again.

Jury selection began in early April, but little progress has been made due to a misstep by Judge Elizabeth Scherer and subsequent delays for the last few weeks.

Testimony isn't scheduled to begin until at least June 21.

Nikolas Cruz has already pleaded guilty to killing 17 people during the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Scripps Only Content 2022