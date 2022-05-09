Scooter rider dies after collision with Brightline train

A woman riding a scooter died Saturday in Pompano Beach after investigators said she went around the lowered crossing gates and was struck by a Brightline train.

Investigators with the Broward County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at 11:19 a.m. while the train was traveling southbound near the intersection of Copans Road and North Dixie Highway.

At that time, a woman riding a 2020 Sanmen County Yongfu 150 CC scooter was traveling southbound on North Dixie Highway, preparing to make a left turn on Copans Road.

The driver of the scooter, whose name and age have not been released, crossed over the railroad tracks heading eastbound in the westbound lanes.

Officials said she was traveling diagonally toward the eastbound lanes and struck the side of the train.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the driver of the scooter deceased at the scene.

A witness told detectives that the railroad safety arms were in the lowered position and the railroad crossing lights were flashing when the crash occurred.

The woman was the 63rd person known to have died in a collision with a Brightline train since it began operations in mid-2017, according to the Associated Press.

