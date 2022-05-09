Tallahassee Jewish center destroyed in fire

Officials are investigating after a Jewish center near Florida State University was destroyed in a fire early Sunday morning.

All that's left of the Chabad Lubavitch of the Panhandle is the frame of the building, along with rubble scattered across the property.

Rabbi Schneur Oirechman says two Torah scrolls, hundreds of books and their kitchen which they use to feed Jewish Florida State University students kosher foods were all destroyed in the fire.

"Now our focus is making sure that there's not going to be one student or one person in the community that isn't served that needs to be served because of this fire," said Rabbi Oirechman.

Officials say the exact cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Scripps Only Content 2022