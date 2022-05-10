Advertisement

Air traffic controller helps passenger land plane after pilot medical issue

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
An air traffic controller guided a passenger on a small private plane to land safely at Palm Beach International Airport after the pilot in the aircraft had a possible medical issue.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the incident involving a single-engine Cessna 208 occurred Tuesday at around 12:30 p.m.

Two people were aboard the aircraft, officials said.

The air traffic controller was able to communicate with the passenger in the cockpit all the way to landing.

"Kudos to that new pilot," said the air traffic controller after the plane landed safely.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said one person was taken to the hospital. No word on their condition.

The FAA is investigating the incident further.

