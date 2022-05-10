Career, internship expo for Palm Beach County high school students

Is your student looking for a summer internship or job?

The city of Boynton Beach and CareerSource Palm Beach County are hosting a career and internship expo on Wednesday.

Employers in STEM, medical and government industries will be at the expo, among others.

The expo takes place at the Arts and Cultural Center on East Ocean Avenue starting at 2:30 p.m.

For more information or to register, click here.

