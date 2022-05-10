Advertisement

Career, internship expo for Palm Beach County high school students

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Is your student looking for a summer internship or job?

The city of Boynton Beach and CareerSource Palm Beach County are hosting a career and internship expo on Wednesday.

Employers in STEM, medical and government industries will be at the expo, among others.

The expo takes place at the Arts and Cultural Center on East Ocean Avenue starting at 2:30 p.m.

For more information or to register, click here.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Tractor-trailer catches fire after crash on Florida’s Turnpike
Semi-truck fire closing all lanes on Turnpike southbound at Boynton Beach Blvd.
Police looking for missing runaway teen in West Palm Beach
Police seeking thief in strong-arm robbery at Town Center at Boca Raton
Study: Fla. dominates list of most overvalued rental markets

Latest News

Florida resident vacation deals in Orlando
Introducing Florida peaches, smaller but proudly grown on Treasure Coast
Belle Glade food pantry expecting need to increase with inflation
Proposal to add light rail to busy stretch of State Road 7