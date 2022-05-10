Court gives Port of Palm Beach custody of abandoned cargo ship

There is more turmoil between the Port of Palm Beach and its former tenants, Teeters Agency and Monarch Shipping Company.

WPTV first reported earlier this month that hundreds of vehicles, as well as crates of goods that were supposed to be shipped to Haiti, were abandoned by the shipping companies at the port, according to officials.

The Monarch Countess shipping vessel docked at the Port of Palm Beach on May 2, 2022.

Customers then called WPTV, saying they've been trying to get their belongings back, as well as the money they paid for the services. However, they haven't heard back from the shipping companies.

The Port of Palm Beach's general counsel filed an emergency motion on May 6 to temporarily prohibit Teeters Agency & Stevedoring and Monarch Shipping Company from having any control of the items such as removing, selling, or disposing of personal property like generators, tractors, forklifts, and other equipment that could have significant value.

However, a judge did not grant the motion.

According to John Fumero, general counsel for the Port of Palm Beach, the defendant came onto port property and proceeded to clear out the remaining equipment and was apparently subjected to the port’s liens.

Fumero said the port is losing money due to maintenance of the Monarch Countess, a 360-foot cargo ship. Fumero claims the Countess is in poor condition and is taking on water. The port has had to install a pump to keep the Countess afloat.

On Monday, the court issued an order arresting the Countess and appointing the port as her custodian. What will be done to the cargo ship remains to be seen.

As WPTV first reported earlier this month, the Port of Palm Beach has filed a lawsuit against Teeters Agency & Stevedoring and Monarch Shipping Company in an effort to evict them from the property.

A spokesperson for the port said that over the last year, the shipping companies have not paid their leasing fees and tariffs to use the port and are "presently insolvent" and "have abandoned the leased premises."

According to Fumero, the port has repeatedly requested that Teeters provide the names and contact information for all affected customers, along with the backup documentation supporting each customer's respective ownership in their property. Teeters has not responded with the requested information.

WPTV has attempted to contact Monarch and Teeters for their side of the story, but has not heard back.

For more information about the cargo recovery process, click here or call 561-383-4141.

