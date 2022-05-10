Debt soaring as consumers paying more with plastic

As the price of just about everything rises these days, it's forcing many people to start reaching for their credit cards more.

Credit card debt is increasing and so are interest rates, adding to inflation frustration.

Money experts said a lot of people were good with their finances during the pandemic, paying off credit card debt.

But as the pandemic slowed down, that debt is now soaring up as much as $52 billion nationwide.

Many are using credit cards for items they need as inflation eats into family budgets.

"You used to go shopping for $150. Now, you go shopping, and you don't spend less than $250," said shopper Josie Corcino. "We have a family of five."

To start the year, the Federal Reserve reported a slight pullback in credit debt, but that followed three straight quarters of record increases in people using credit.

"A lot of Americans — basically half of credit cardholders — are carrying expensive credit card debt," Ted Rossman, a senior industry analyst and credit card expert at Bankrate.com, said. "The average, according to Experian, is $5,525."

In his view, Americans are saving less and spending more.

As interest rates keep rising, he believes some people will fall deeper into debt if they don't take action now.

Rossman recommends transferring a high-rate balance to a zero-rate promotion card.

"If you can get in one of these plans — and most people qualify — you normally need a credit score of 670 or above," Rossman said. "But once you get in, my advice is don't make any more purchases with that card and divide what you owe by the number of zero percentage months and really try to stick to that plan."

He said the way things look, consumer credit interest rates could rise about 19% this year. So, now is the time to try to reel in the credit cards.

