Florida resident vacation deals in Orlando

In March of 2022, inflation was at 8.4% (year over year). "Inflation irritation" is affecting every aspect of our lives from gas, to rent, to even being priced out of the parks in Orlando. We dug and found some deals that Florida residents can take advantage of this summer.

Resort and Theme Park Deals for Florida Residents

Theme Parks

Staying at a hotel on the property at a theme park definitely

gives you advantages. At some resorts, you can get early entry into the parks, express passes to save time in line, and other added perks.

Seaworld Orlando

1000x563-TasteANDSee-sesame-street.jpg

"We have Florida resident offers but the best way to experience SeaWorld Orlando is [with] the annual pass-it is as low as $13 a month and can include perks like free parking and discounts on food and merchandise," said Lori Cherry, spokesperson for Seaworld.

Universal Studios Orlando

See inside the new 'Jurassic World VelociCoaster' in Orlando

"[At] Universal Orlando, we have great Florida resident ticket options. Florida residents can also bundle their hotel and tickets together, saving guests up to $200. We also have a hotel for every budget. Our newest hotel property, Endless Summer – Dockside Inn & Suites, the sister property to Endless Summer – Surfside Inn & Suites has rooms that start at $91 [a night]," said Jennifer Vasbinder, public relations coordinator for Universal Orlando Resort.

Walt Disney World

WPTV reporter rides new Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind rollercoaster

Disney is offering Florida residents discounts of up to 40% on 3 and 4-day tickets plus savings up to 20% on select Disney Resort hotels for stays most nights through July 7, 2022.

Florida residents can purchase the "Disney Pixie Dust Pass" which is an annual pass for $19 plus a down payment. A payment plan is only available to Florida residents.

Non-park Resorts

Staying at resorts a little further away has its advantages as well. If you don't like to be immersed in an amusement park they offer an oasis away from all the themed attractions. Some even have complimentary transportation to nearby attractions. Several resorts are offering discounts for Florida residents with added free gas cards for the trip up from South Florida, free breakfast, and discounts on stays.

Many offer on-site dining options, transportation

Caribe Royale Orlando

Did you know the @cariberoyale has completed a $127 million transformation? They are right outside the dates of @WaltDisneyWorld with rates around $229/night for summer. #TasteSeeSoFla pic.twitter.com/cE74lxihTi — T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) May 10, 2022

Enjoy sun-splashed pool days and warm summer nights at the newly reimagined Caribe Royale Orlando. Emerging from a $127 million transformation, this

all-suite resort offers modern, spacious accommodations perfect for families; an expansive waterfall pool with waterslide; ample outdoor recreation including fishing, tennis, basketball, and bike riding; a boutique spa; dining options to suit every member of the family; and transportation to all four Disney theme parks and Disney Springs. Enjoy a spacious suite, plus buffet breakfast for two daily, 25% off parking, and late checkout.

Rates from $229, Book by July 30 for stays through September 30

Avanti International Resort: Florida residents get 15% and up at Avanti International. Offer code: FLGA

Avanti Palms Resort and Conference Center: Florida residents get 15% and up at Avanti International. Offer code: FLGA

B Resort & Spa in the Disney Springs® Resort Area: Save big with the new Spring Into Savings promotion. Get up to 15% on two-night stays or up to 20% on three-night stays. Nightly rates start at $149++ and are applicable for stays through June 30, 2022, that are booked by June 15, 2022. Guests will also enjoy a flexible cancellation policy when booking directly through the B Hotels & Resorts website. Offer code: BSPRING.

Courtyard Orlando Lake Buena Vista at Marriott Village: We have the perfect offer for you! We are currently running a promotion that includes a $25 gas card titled, "Fuel Up and Head To Orlando."

Delta Hotel by Marriott Orlando Lake Buena Vista: We offer Florida Resident Rates up to 20% off our standard rates.

Drury Inn & Suites near Universal Orlando Resort: Soak up the Florida sunshine with Drury Hotels in Orlando. With free breakfast, Wi-Fi, and dinnertime snacks & beverages, a good night's sleep is just the beginning. Travel Happy with Drury Hotels and focus on the good stuff. Florida Residents book now and save 10% on your next stay.

Floridays Resort Orlando: Savings start at 15% off our Standard Rates for Florida Residents. Offer code: FLGA

Residence Inn by Marriott Orlando Convention Center/International Drive Area: We offer Florida Resident Rates up to 20% off our standard rates.

SpringHill Suites by Marriott Orlando Convention Center/International Drive Area: We offer Florida Resident Rates up to 20% off our standard rates.

The Grove Resort Orlando: Florida residents get up to 15% off our Suites.

Offer code: FLGA

Link to book:

The Point Hotel & Suites: Florida Residents get 15% OFF our Standard rate, plus breakfast for 2 each day of their stay.

Offer code: FLGAB

