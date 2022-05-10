Gas prices surging again, hitting record levels in Florida

The pain at the pump continues for drivers, and it just got a little worse.

The average for a gallon of regular gas reached an all-time high of $4.374 in the U.S. on Tuesday after increasing by 5 cents overnight, AAA said.

In the past two weeks, the national average for a gallon of gasoline has risen 25 cents.

The increase is primarily due to the high cost of crude oil, which was hovering near $100 a barrel Tuesday after surging to $110 last week.

The leader of the European Union called on the 27-nation bloc last week to phase out imports of crude oil within six months and refined products by the end of the year, causing oil prices to spike.

The price for a gallon of gas at a BP gas station on Okeechobee Boulevard near Interstate 95 was $4.99 on May 10, 2022.

"With the cost of oil accounting for more than half of the pump price, more expensive oil means more expensive gasoline," AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said.

Gas prices are slightly lower in Florida than the national average but have increased in recent weeks after a slight dip in April.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Florida is currently $4.282 with Palm Beach County leading the state at $4.446, according to AAA.

Drivers were paying $4.19 a gallon at a Mobil gas station located along Okeechobee Boulevard at Manor Avenue near West Palm Beach on May 10, 2022.

The cost to fill up on the Treasure Coast is slightly lower than in South Florida with drivers paying $4.344 in Martin County, $4.30 in St. Lucie County and $4.319 in Indian River County.

Gas prices in Florida hit previous record levels in early March, reaching $4.21 per gallon.

These figures are a dramatic increase from what Florida drivers were paying at this time last year when the average price to fill up was $2.876.

AAA said fuel prices could continue to rise as the global oil supply remains tight and the market remains highly volatile.

