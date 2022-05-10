Advertisement

Margaritaville at Sea cruise ship docks at Port of Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The new Margaritaville at Sea cruise ship sailed into the Port of Palm Beach for the first time Tuesday morning.

Chopper 5 captured the scene as the refurbished ship arrived.

The ship has been undergoing major renovations on Grand Bahama Island after the rebrand of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line was announced last year.

The ship's christening ceremony is set for Thursday with the first sailing with passengers on Saturday.

