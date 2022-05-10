Panthers beat Capitals in OT, tie series
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Sam Reinhart tied it late in regulation, Carter Verhaeghe scored his second of the game in overtime and the Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Monday night in Game 4 to tie the first-round series.
Verhaeghe scored 4:57 into overtime to keep the NHL's best regular-season team from getting pushed to the brink of elimination much earlier in the playoffs than expected.
It's a best-of-three series now with Game 5 Wednesday night at Florida.
The Panthers were just over two minutes away from facing the prospect of getting knocked out at home before Reinhart scored with 2:04 left in the third period.
