Advertisement

Panthers beat Capitals in OT, tie series

Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe (23) watches the puck get past Washington Capitals...
Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe (23) watches the puck get past Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov (30) for a goal by Panthers center Sam Reinhart during the third period of Game 4 in the first-round of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey playoffs, Monday, May 9, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sam Reinhart tied it late in regulation, Carter Verhaeghe scored his second of the game in overtime and the Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Monday night in Game 4 to tie the first-round series.

Verhaeghe scored 4:57 into overtime to keep the NHL's best regular-season team from getting pushed to the brink of elimination much earlier in the playoffs than expected.

It's a best-of-three series now with Game 5 Wednesday night at Florida.

The Panthers were just over two minutes away from facing the prospect of getting knocked out at home before Reinhart scored with 2:04 left in the third period.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Tractor-trailer catches fire after crash on Florida’s Turnpike
Semi-truck fire closing all lanes on Turnpike southbound at Boynton Beach Blvd.
Police looking for missing runaway teen in West Palm Beach
Police seeking thief in strong-arm robbery at Town Center at Boca Raton
Study: Fla. dominates list of most overvalued rental markets

Latest News

Parents of St. Joseph Episcopal School students meet to discuss strategy
Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel (25) looks for room to run against the San Francisco...
South Florida native Sony Michel signing with Dolphins
Class of 2022 looking forward to joining workforce
Have you seen Bewendine Bellevue?