Parents of St. Joseph’s Episcopal School students meet to discuss strategy

Parent after parent walked into a meeting Monday night to discuss their strategy for St. Joseph’s Episcopal School.

"The church wants to end the lease, which is a 99-year lease that is not supposed to have an end date," Greg Murray said. "It's supposed to be under review."

Murray is a concerned parent. He said after more than 60 years he's worried the school may be forced to move.

"We're not sure if they even have the capabilities to do," he said. "But they definitely don't want the school on the grounds."

St. Joseph's Episcopal Church recently informed parents that their lease will expire at the end of November leaving families in limbo on just what could happen next for the school.

On Mother's Day, some parents and students showed up at St. Joseph's Episcopal Church for Sunday morning service wearing shirts that read "Save Our School."

The two sides have met with a third-party mediator and this past weekend the church released a statement saying:

"The church is grateful that mediation discussions have had an opportunity to begin and remains hopeful that terms that are agreeable to both parties are reached as quickly as possible."

"I think it's sad," alumnus Mike Shranko said. "I think it's a major part of our community that people need to come out and be vocal and make sure it doesn't get taken."

Shranko graduated from the school and said the school community went through a similar situation 30 years ago. He said his focus is on the students.

"There's a whole room full of little kids there right now who are about to cry. And I don't believe that's what should be coming out of a church," he said.

A church spokesperson told WPTV that they have no intention of selling the property. The school and church have agreed to continue mediation. The mediation session is scheduled for May 17.

