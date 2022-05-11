Advertisement

Deadline approaches for Indian River State College's free college promise program

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The deadline for graduating high school seniors on the Treasure Coast to apply to Indian River State College's Promise Program is quickly approaching.

Students have until May 15 to apply for the program that provides a free associate's degree.

So far, close to 3,000 students have already taken the pledge.

On the Treasure Coast and Okeechobee County, there are over 6,400 graduating high school seniors.

IRSC Vice President of Student Success Beth Gaskin said the tuition savings over the two years will be north of $6,000.

"Across the county there are about 2 million fewer college students going to school right now than there were two years ago," said Gaskin. "So, to be able to change that trend and that trajectory in our community, we want to put forward that would make college accessible, that would make college affordable, and that would make college a good option for a lot of our local students.

The Promise Program is being made possible by the college's foundation. Money to subsidize the cost of tuition has been donated by local philanthropies.

Students will still be responsible for paying fees and providing their own supplies and books, but can combine financial aid with the program's subsidy.

"We want to open the doors wide to students," said Gaskin. "Because we know, just because a student doesn't qualify for federal financial aid doesn't mean their family doesn't need the help financially. There are a lot of families who maybe they make too much money to qualify for financial aid, but they don't quite make enough to pay for college."

Once enrolled, a student must maintain a 2.0 grade point average and remain full time.

They must also maintain satisfactory academic progress and visit their guidance counselor at least once a semester.

To take the pledge, students can click here.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Tractor-trailer catches fire after crash on Florida’s Turnpike
Semi-truck fire closing all lanes on Turnpike southbound at Boynton Beach Blvd.
Police looking for missing runaway teen in West Palm Beach
Police seeking thief in strong-arm robbery at Town Center at Boca Raton
Study: Fla. dominates list of most overvalued rental markets

Latest News

Proposal would bring light rail to busy stretch of Palm Beach County
More families facing homelessness in Palm Beach County
15 fallen law enforcement officers remembered in St. Lucie County
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) celebrates after scoring during the first half of Game 5...
Heat hammer 76ers 120-85 to take 3-2 series lead