Economist: Inflation dips slightly, don't expect relief soon

Inflation eased slightly in April after months of increases but remained near a four-decade high, according to numbers released Wednesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The data showed the price of all goods increased .3% in April. For the 12-month period ending in April, the price of goods increased 8.3%, which is down from a high of 8.5% set in March.

The Consumer Price Index looks at the cost of things like food and shelter in and around the cities across the country.

Inflation has been at a 40-year high since December 2021 and many people are still feeling the pain of rising prices.

Economists are skeptical to think we may be seeing an easing of inflation.

"We saw a less substantive increase in the month of April, but a lot of that was because of a pretty sharp drop off in gas prices during the month of April," Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com, said. "But anybody who has filled the gas tank in the last 11 days knows gas prices have gone back up, so that's an outdated data point at this point."

There were also significant increases in April in food and airfares — another sign that inflation may not be slowing down anytime soon.

