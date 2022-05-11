Advertisement

Ex-Michigan State, NBA player fatally shot in Orlando

FILE - Minnesota Timberwolves forward Adreian Payne (33) drives with the ball during the second...
FILE - Minnesota Timberwolves forward Adreian Payne (33) drives with the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Feb. 27, 2016, in New Orleans. Former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player Adreian Payne has died. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a shooting Monday, May 9, 2022 when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player Adreian Payne has died in a shooting. He was 31.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a shooting Monday morning when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Lawrence Dority was present at the scene, according to the sherriff's office.

Dority, 29, was arrested on a first-degree murder warrant after homicide detectives interviewed him.

Payne played in 107 NBA games, averaging four points and three rebounds, over four seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic.

