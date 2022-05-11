Advertisement

Fort Pierce woman, 22, wins $1M playing Florida Lottery

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
A young woman in St. Lucie County struck gold playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

The Florida Lottery announced Wednesday that Karen Melendez Escalante, 22, of Fort Pierce, claimed a $1 million prize from  the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game.

Officials said she chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.

Melendez Escalante purchased her winning ticket from Causeway Food and Beverage, located at 1998 North U.S. Highway 1 in Fort Pierce.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.  However, the odds of winning $1 million are 1-in-756,000.

