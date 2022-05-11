Good Samaritans spring into action to help Boynton driver

A group of Good Samaritans jumped into action to help a woman who suffered a medical episode at a busy Boynton Beach intersection last week, police said.

The incident occurred at Woolbright Road and Congress Avenue on May 5.

A video distributed by the Boynton Beach Police Department shows the driver's car slowly entering the intersection at Congress Avenue.

Police said her co-worker was in another car and saw her slumped over the steering wheel.

The woman's co-worker raced across the street, waving her arms to get the attention of other drivers.

Several people got out of their vehicles and worked together to stop the driver's car, which was still moving through the bustling intersection.

Police said one woman grabbed a dumbbell from her car, and a man used it to smash the rear passenger's side window.

Another man then climbed through the window to unlock the passenger's side door.

The car was then put in park and the Good Samaritans pushed it to a nearby 7-Eleven parking lot where a nurse who was on the phone with 911 provided medical attention until the fire department arrived.

Police said they shared the video in hopes of learning the identities of all the strangers who came together to save this woman's life.

"They are heroes and we want to bring them back together at the police department to recognize them and meet the woman they rescued. We need your help to do this," police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater said.

If you or someone you know is in the video or helped during the rescue, contact Slater at slaters@bbfl.us.

