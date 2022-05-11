Advertisement

Heat hammer 76ers 120-85 to take 3-2 series lead

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) celebrates after scoring during the first half of Game 5...
By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Jimmy Butler scored 23 points, Max Strus added 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Miami Heat moved one win away from a trip to the Eastern Conference finals by topping the Philadelphia 76ers 120-85 on Tuesday night.

Victor Oladipo scored 13 for Miami, which got 12 from Bam Adebayo and 10 apiece from Tyler Herro and P.J. Tucker.

The top-seeded Heat now lead the East semifinal series 3-2, and improved to an NBA-best 6-0 at home in these playoffs.

Joel Embiid scored 17 points for fourth-seeded Philadelphia, which got 14 from James Harden and 12 from Tobias Harris.

