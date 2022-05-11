Lifeguard shortage affecting community pools, aquatic centers in Palm Beach County

Community aquatic centers across the country are having to cancel swimming lessons this summer due to a national shortage of lifeguards.

Palm Beach County pools are open for business, but some aquatic centers have had to scale back swimming classes due to staffing.

The American Lifeguard Association says this summer there are now 40% to 50% fewer lifeguards at public pools and beaches across the nation.

This is because the pandemic forced shutdowns of lifeguard certification and re-certification classes for more than a year.

In Palm Beach County, all pools are open for swimming this summer.

