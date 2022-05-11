Advertisement

Lifeguard shortage affecting community pools, aquatic centers in Palm Beach County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Community aquatic centers across the country are having to cancel swimming lessons this summer due to a national shortage of lifeguards.

Palm Beach County pools are open for business, but some aquatic centers have had to scale back swimming classes due to staffing.

The American Lifeguard Association says this summer there are now 40% to 50% fewer lifeguards at public pools and beaches across the nation.

RELATED: Lifeguard shortage leaves some South Florida beaches unguarded

This is because the pandemic forced shutdowns of lifeguard certification and re-certification classes for more than a year.

In Palm Beach County, all pools are open for swimming this summer.

To find a list of upcoming lessons and register, click here.

On Saturday, Lake Lytal Family Aquatic Center is hosting International Water Safety Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. To learn more about the event, click here.

