Massive Florida flotilla party erupts into mayhem
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Video shows a massive brawl at a party on the water in Central Florida this past weekend.
The incident happened Saturday in what was billed as a "huge flotilla-gathering" called "Mayhem at Lake George 2022."
An estimated 800 people attended the event.
Several people standing in knee-deep water were seen throwing punches near the DJ's barge.
It's unclear what started the fight.
The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said authorities made a number of arrests.
Several citations and warnings were also handed out.
