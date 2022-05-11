Advertisement

Massive Florida flotilla party erupts into mayhem

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Video shows a massive brawl at a party on the water in Central Florida this past weekend.

The incident happened Saturday in what was billed as a "huge flotilla-gathering" called "Mayhem at Lake George 2022."

An estimated 800 people attended the event.

Several people standing in knee-deep water were seen throwing punches near the DJ's barge.

It's unclear what started the fight.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said authorities made a number of arrests.

Several citations and warnings were also handed out.

