Police investigating death surrounding 78-year-old man in Fort Pierce
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Fort Pierce police are seeking the public's help in locating the individual who shot and killed a 78-year-old.
The incident happened on May 6 on 1200 block of Wyoming Avenue.
The man was found dead in his home and had sustained several gun shot wounds, according to the TCPalm.
Authorities have not released the victim's name.
The investigation is on-going.
