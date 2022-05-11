Advertisement

Police investigating death surrounding 78-year-old man in Fort Pierce

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Fort Pierce police are seeking the public's help in locating the individual who shot and killed a 78-year-old.

The incident happened on May 6 on 1200 block of Wyoming Avenue.

The Fort Pierce Police Department is on scene in the 1200 Block of Wyoming Avenue in reference to a death investigation. The investigation is on-going at this time.

Posted by Fort Pierce Police Department on Friday, May 6, 2022

The man was found dead in his home and had sustained several gun shot wounds, according to the TCPalm.

Authorities have not released the victim's name.

The investigation is on-going.

