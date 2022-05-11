Port St. Lucie Police honors the lives of two fallen officers

Port St. Lucie city leaders and members of the police department gathered Wednesday to honor the lives of officers who have died in the line of duty.

The 4th annual memorial service was held outside the police department with family members of Port St. Lucie officers who have passed.

Throughout the history of the department, there have been two officers who have died in the line of duty.

Many more have passed away from illness.

30 years ago, Sgt. Donald Mahan was struck by a vehicle when responding to a multi-car crash on US1.

Just three years ago, Officer Steven Brown passed from a fatal heart attack after leading the police athletic league's strenuous summer camp.

Loved ones of both officers were present at the ceremony and were given flowers to place inside of a wreath.

Shortly after a moment of silence was held followed by a salute from the honor guard.

"Today as we pause, our hearts are heavy with loss yet filled with love and support for the families and friends of those who are no longer with us," said Chief John Buldoc.

Buldoc said since the first line of duty death dating back to 1791, more than 25,700 officers have died while serving.

Scripps Only Content 2022