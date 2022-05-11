Advertisement

POST Luncheon benefiting children battling cancer

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Hundreds gathered in Palm Beach Gardens to raise money and help local kids battling cancer.

The Pediatric Oncology Support Team hosted the Hope, Humor & Healing luncheon on Wednesday at the Frenchman's Reserve Country Club.

The organization made up of volunteers helps local children, like Hahziel Jores, and their families fight cancer by providing them emotional and financial support.

Jores, 6, was diagnosed with leukemia when he was 4 years old.

POST has been helping him and his family in a variety of ways.

From counseling to funding for housing, POST provides support to families of children battling cancer.

To learn more about POST, the children they've helped and the resources they provide, click here.

